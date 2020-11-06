LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Wang Yi hails Peru's decision to test Chinese vaccine in phase 3 trial

1
2020-11-06 08:51:45CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A staff member displays a sample of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) in Beijing, April 10, 2020. /Xinhua

A staff member displays a sample of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) in Beijing, April 10, 2020. /Xinhua

China supports Peru's efforts to arrange a phase 3 clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, adding that the move shows a high degree of trust between the two countries.

In a phone conversation with Peruvian Foreign Minister Mario Lopez, Wang said China understands Peru's need to purchase COVID-19 vaccines. He reiterated China's commitment that its vaccines, once developed and put into use, will be made a global public good and provided to developing countries on a priority basis. 

Health authorities of Peru approved the phase 3 clinical trial for the Sinopharm vaccine in August. 

Phase 3 trials, which usually involve several thousand participants, allow researchers to gather data on the efficacy and safety of potential vaccines for final regulatory approvals.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.