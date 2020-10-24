HKSAR gov't suspends agreement on surrender of fugitive offenders with Finland

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Friday issued a notice to the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong to suspend the implementation of the Agreement between the Government of the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Government of the Republic of Finland Concerning Surrender of Fugitive Offenders (SFO).

The HKSAR government took action in accordance with the instruction of the Central People's Government.

"It is an international practice to safeguard national security through enactment of laws. Finland has put in place relevant law but has unilaterally suspended the implementation of the SFO agreement with the HKSAR, using the enactment of the Law of the PRC on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR as an excuse," said a spokesman for the HKSAR government.

"Such move is an open interference in China's internal affairs and a violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations," said the spokesman.

"The HKSAR Government firmly objects to the move of Finland. The country has politicized juridical co-operation, thereby damaging the basis of juridical co-operation between the HKSAR and Finland. For this reason, in accordance with the instruction of the CPG, the HKSAR Government has suspended the implementation of the SFO agreement between the HKSAR and Finland."

The HKSAR signed the SFO agreement with Finland in May 2005. The agreement entered into force in August 2013.