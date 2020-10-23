Over 500,000 registered for CIIE

Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE). The third CIIE, which will offer quick and easy access to the Chinese market, is scheduled to run from Nov 5 to Nov 10, 2020 in Shanghai. [Photo/Xinhua]

More than 500,000 people have registered for the third China International Import Expo, news portal Jiemian reported on Friday.

The issuance of passes, which can be reused, is coming to an end and is expected to finish at the end of this month, said Lu Zhou, assistant to the general manager of the Security Department of the CIIE.

On-site services, including pass lost reporting and reissuing, have also started on Friday to facilitate participants' entry to CIIE venues.

The pass issuance work for the 3rd CIIE is more environmentally friendly, transparent and reliable compared with previous CIIEs, Lu said.

To hold a green CIIE reflecting environmental protection and make it more efficient and convenient, participants' passes can be reused for future events starting from 2020, with an indication at the bottom of the pass saying it is valid from 2020 to 2022.

Participants holding the reusable pass only need to activate it online during the registration period of the next CIIEs.

An official WeChat account was also opened to provide self-checking services for CIIE pass processing. The WeChat account can also provide latest information on the CIIE, according to Lu.

Furthermore, this CIIE will also carry out integrated services for temperature measurement and verification at the entrances and exits of the venue for COVID-19 pandemic control. The information of participants on the pass will be automatically matched with their body temperature so they can get in and out of each pavilion efficiently with safety guaranteed.

The second CIIE attracted visitors from 181 countries, regions and international organizations. More than 500,000 buyers attended the expo, along with over 3,800 companies including 288 Fortune 500 firms. About $71.13 billion worth of tentative deals were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services last year.