Russia reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 17,340 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new daily record as the pandemic resurges, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,480,646, including 25,525 deaths and 1,119,251 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow reported most of the new cases with 5,478 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 386,908, the center said.

More than 56.2 million tests have been conducted in the country.

Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people resumed gathering in large groups.