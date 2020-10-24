LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Russia reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

1
2020-10-24 03:04:51Xinhua Editor : Zhao Yuning ECNS App Download

Russia registered 17,340 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new daily record as the pandemic resurges, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,480,646, including 25,525 deaths and 1,119,251 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow reported most of the new cases with 5,478 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 386,908, the center said.

More than 56.2 million tests have been conducted in the country.

Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people resumed gathering in large groups.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.