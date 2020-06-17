Trump signs executive order on policing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on policing amid calls for action against police brutality and racism.

It comes three weeks after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which has triggered nationwide demonstrations.

The executive order focuses on three areas: credentialing and certifying police officers; boosting information sharing to track officers accused of excessive use of force; and creating co-responder programs on mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness.

Trump, speaking at the White House, also said that chokeholds will be banned except if an officer's life is at risk.

Meanwhile, the president stressed that he "strongly" opposes efforts to defund or dismantle police departments, calling the ideas "radical."

"Without police, there is chaos. Without law, there is anarchy and without safety, there is catastrophe," he said.

The move from the White House comes alongside separate efforts on Capitol Hill focused on police reforms.

The Democrat-led House introduced a bill last week that aims to ensure officers can be held accountable for misconduct and increase transparency.

The GOP-led Senate is also creating its own legislative package that will focus on police reporting, accountability, training and relations.