Carrie Lam: legislation for Hong Kong 'totally lawful, constitutional'

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam stressed on Tuesday that the national security legislation for Hong Kong is "totally lawful and constitutional" and should not be challenged.

Lam made the remarks at a weekly new briefing where she reiterated the aim of the legislation is to fix the legal loopholes and strive toward the stability of Hong Kong society.

The National People's Congress (NPC), the highest organ of state power in China, adopted a decision on the national security legislation for the HKSAR on May 28. The important and legally binding decision has granted the NPC Standing Committee both the power and responsibility for the legislation.

Hong Kong bears the constitutional responsibility of pushing the local legislation work forward, which is beyond doubt and should not be challenged, said Lam, adding the legislation is also in accordance with the Basic Law and the principle of "One Country, Two Systems."

Under Article 18, national laws can be applied in Hong Kong if they are placed in Annex III, and must be "confined to those relating to defence and foreign affairs as well as other matters outside the limits of the autonomy of the region." Once listed in Annex III, national laws can be enforced in the city by way of promulgation.

According to Lam, the article applies to the case of national security legislation, as it is for defence purpose and is a national law promulgated by the NPC.