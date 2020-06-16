Hospitals send staff to treat new COVID-19 patients in Beijing

The medical team from Beijing Shijitan Hospital sets off to Beijing Ditan Hospital to help treat COVID-19 patients in Beijing on June 16, 2020. （Photo by Ruan Qianwei/for chinadaily.com.cn）

Some hospitals in Beijing have sent out medical teams to Beijing Ditan Hospital, where all newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are treated.

Since Thursday, Beijing has reported 106 newly locally transmitted cases of novel coronavirus, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission. All are being treated at Beijing Ditan Hospital.

Beijing Cancer Hospital sent a medical team consisting of eight medical staff who received a notice on Monday afternoon and started this morning, reported by Beijing Daily.

Beijing Shijitan Hospital also sent out a medical team of nine members this morning, including six paramedics.