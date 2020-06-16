KCNA: DPRK army 'fully ready' for action

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) army is "fully ready" to take action against any "enemy," the DPRK's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

"Our army is keeping a close watch on the current situation in which the north-south relations are turning worse and worse, and getting itself fully ready for providing a sure military guarantee to any external measures to be taken by the Party and government," the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

The statement revealed that the KPA is studying "an action plan for taking measures to make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized under the north-south agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the south."

"We also accepted an opinion on opening many areas in the ground front and southwestern waters and taking a thorough-going security measure for positively cooperating with our people from all walks of life in their large-scale leaflet scattering struggle against the enemy that is expected to take place," read the statement.

"We will map out the military action plans for rapidly carrying out the said opinions to receive approval from the Party Central Military Commission," it added.

The DPRK has recently repeatedly lashed out at Republic of Korea (ROK) since last week in protest against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent by defectors and activists across the border. Pyongyang has also closed its joint liaison office and cut off all communication lines with the ROK.