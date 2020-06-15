Officials sacked after COVID-19 cases reported in Beijing's Fengtai District

Zhou Yuqing, deputy head of southern Beijing's Fengtai District, has been removed from the post for "failing" in his duty in COVID-19 prevention and control work, Beijing Daily reported on Monday.

The move came after the capital city reported 51 new cases over four days – all of them linked to Xinfadi market in Fengtai District.

Wang Hua, the Party Secretary of Huaxiang Town in Fengtai District, and Zhang Yuelin, general manager of the Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market Company, were also removed from their posts.

The paper said an investigation is continuing.