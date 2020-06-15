LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Officials sacked after COVID-19 cases reported in Beijing's Fengtai District

1
2020-06-15 08:21:18CGTN Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Zhou Yuqing, deputy head of southern Beijing's Fengtai District, has been removed from the post for "failing" in his duty in COVID-19 prevention and control work, Beijing Daily reported on Monday.

The move came after the capital city reported 51 new cases over four days – all of them linked to Xinfadi market in Fengtai District.

Wang Hua, the Party Secretary of Huaxiang Town in Fengtai District, and Zhang Yuelin, general manager of the Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market Company, were also removed from their posts.

The paper said an investigation is continuing.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.