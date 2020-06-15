China launches emergency response for flood-hit regions

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) have activated a level-IV emergency response after rainstorms triggered heavy floods in southwestern province of Guizhou.

A special work team has been sent to the affected areas to provide guidance in disaster relief, the MEM said in a statement released Sunday.

From June 8 to 7 a.m. Sunday, the floods had affected about 438,000 residents, leaving at least 10 people dead and 14 missing. About 100 houses collapsed while over 8,000 houses were damaged.

Direct economic losses amounted to 880 million yuan (about 124 million U.S. dollars), according to the ministry.

The level-IV emergency response is the lowest in the country's four-tier national emergency response system for disaster relief.