UK reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since lockdown started

2020-06-14 23:45:05Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Britain has reported 36 new deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon -- the lowest number of daily fatalities since lockdown began, the Department of Health and Social Care said Sunday.

As of Saturday afternoon, of those who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Britain, 41,698 have died.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Sunday morning, 295,889 people in Britain have tested positive for the disease, a daily increase of 1,514, said the department.

Shortly before the latest figures were released, London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned in a tweet that London lockdown has not been lifted and "the virus is still out there."

"I know it's tough, but please keep following the rules: Stay at home as much as possible and avoid public transport. Keep a social distance when out, and where that's difficult wear a face covering," he said.

