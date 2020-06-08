Wang Yi to attend 10th round of China-EU High-Level Strategic Dialogue

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair the 10th round of the China-EU High-Level Strategic Dialogue with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held through video, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying during Monday's regular press conference.

The last round of the dialogue was held on March 18, 2019.

China and European Union (EU) relations have kept a sound momentum of development in the past 45 years, said Hua, adding that the two sides have supported each other during the COVID-19 fight and have promoted global cooperation in prevention and control work.

"The efforts have enriched the content of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership," she added.

Hua further noted that the two sides will exchange views on issues of common concern and make preparations for closer high-level exchanges in the next period.