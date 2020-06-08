LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China's rail freight transport on the rise

1
2020-06-08 16:17:41Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

A China-Europe freight train bound for Almaty, Kazakhstan sets out from Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on May 25, 2019. (Photo/xjdaily.com)

China's rail freight transport volume, an indicator of broad economic activity, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in May, a sign of recovery from the COVID-19 shock after continuous efforts to contain the epidemic.

The country's State-operated railways carried 299 million tons of freight last month, increasing 11.15 million tons from a year ago, according to data from China State Railway Group Co Ltd.

During the January-May period, the railways transported a total of 1.39 billion tons of cargo, an increase of 2.7 percent from the same period last year.

State-operated railways handle the majority of the country's rail freight transport. Apart from State-operated railways, China also has rail lines operated by local governments and enterprises.

The continuous growth of railway cargo transport, whose operation has been at a high level, reveals the sound momentum of the resumption of China's economic and social development order, said an official with the company.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.