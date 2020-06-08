LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Hainan Free Trade Port unveils its tariffs plan

1
2020-06-08 15:57:29chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

A view of Sanya Bay in Hainan province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Hainan will introduce measure that centers on zero tariffs on goods in steps and phases to enable the free flow of trade, said a senior official from the Ministry of Finance.

"Before the island-wide customs clearance operation in 2025, some imported goods are exempted from import duty, value-added tax and consumption tax," Zou Jiayi, vice-minister of Finance, told a news conference held in Beijing. "After that, goods outside the imported taxable commodities will be exempted from import duties."

According to her, Hainan Free Trade Port will establish a zero-tariff negative list and three positive lists, with a key focus on supporting high-tech, ecological and environmental protection and specialty industries. More efforts will also be made to gradually shorten the negative list and expand positive lists in the future.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.