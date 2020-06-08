'Present the evidence': China blasts U.S. senator over COVID-19 vaccine claims

China blasted U.S. Senator Rick Scott's accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, saying that the senator should present the evidence for his accusation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily briefing on Monday, in response to Scott's comments in an interview on Sunday.

The U.S. should promise to make its COVID-19 vaccine a global public good when available, said Hua, adding that the research and development of a coronavirus vaccine is not a competition between China and the U.S., but a battle between humans and the coronavirus.