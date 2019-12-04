20 years for Macao: 'One Country, Two Systems' a guarantee for social development and prosperity

A symposium marking the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Basic Law was held Tuesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The event, held by the General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), aims to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China.

Macao boasts greater success under 'One Country, Two Systems'

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu gave a speech on the symposium. He hailed the successful implementation of Macao Basic Law, noting that Macao's long-term prosperity and stability can better serve the national development and better defend national sovereignty and security.

He said the successful practice of "One Country, Two Systems" with Macao's characteristics should be promoted in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR.

Macao's prosperity is closely related to the motherland's development, said Li, stressing that Macao will have a more splendid future after integrating into the country's national governance system.

Li gave some advice to Macao's development in the future: enforcing governance strictly in accordance to the Constitution and the Basic Law; conducting full jurisdiction and high degree of autonomy based on the Constitution; continue to establish mechanism that safeguard national security; enhancing the promoting of the Constitution and Macao Basic Law.

He welcomed Macao's active role in the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, saying that the SAR will boast greater success under the principle of "One Country, Two Systems."

Macao Basic Law a strong legal guarantee for Macao's prosperity

Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Chui Sai On, attributed Macao's remarkable achievement and rapid development to the full implementation of Macao Basic Law and "One Country, Two Systems."

In his speech, Chui reviewed Macao's all-round development made over the past 20 years since returning to the motherland, saying that Macao had benefited from the advantages of China's rapid development and made use of it for faster and quality growth of the Macao SAR.

Chui thanked the strong support of the central government while highlighting the importance of upholding Macao Basic Law and "One Country, Two Systems" in speeding up social development.

He viewed the Macao Basic Law as a strong legal guarantee for Macao's high degree of autonomy and status as an SAR, and vowed to continue safeguarding the Macao Basic Law while stepping up efforts to advance the principle of "One Country, Two Systems" with Macao's characteristics.

Zhang Xiaoming, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, echoed Chui's remarks, reiterating that the "One Country, Two Systems" principle, the Constitution and the Macao Basic Law bring long-term prosperity and social stability to the Macao SAR.

He confirmed the great efforts made by all sectors in Macao community in fully implementing the "One Country, Two Systems," calling the principle a guarantee for the SAR's remarkable social development and steady progress made in all areas.

Ma Xingrui, governor of south China's Guangdong Province, applauded the deepened cooperation between Macao and Guangdong. He highlighted a serious of cooperative projects headed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

According to him, "One Country, Two Systems" is the best option to solve remaining problems as well as the best political system to safeguard Macao's prosperity and stability.

Lau Cheok Va, President of Macao SAR's fourth Legislative Assembly and Li Peilin, a member of the Macao Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the NPC also made remarks on the symposium.