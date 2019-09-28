China, Japan to advance bilateral relations along right track

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi agreed Thursday to manage differences between the two countries and push forward bilateral relations along the right track.

During a meeting with Motegi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to build bilateral relations that fit the needs of the new era when they met in June ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

China is willing to work with Japan to actively implement the consensus reached by the leaders, Wang said.

In recent years, the connotation of China-Japan relations has been continuously extended and the strategic value has become increasingly prominent, he said.

Wang said that he hopes the two sides always abide by the principles set forth in the four political documents between China and Japan, constructively manage conflicts and differences, consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, and continue to open up new prospects for cooperation.

As neighbors and the world's two major economies, China and Japan should not only maintain and develop bilateral relations, but also jointly oppose protectionism and unilateralism, uphold multilateralism and free trade, and inject more positive energy into regional and world peace and prosperity, said Wang.

He added that the two sides should work together to conclude negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) within this year and step up efforts to forge a high-level free trade agreement among China, Japan and South Korea.

Likewise, Motegi said Japan is willing to make efforts to push for the conclusion of RCEP negotiations by the end of this year.

He extended congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Japan and China shoulder important responsibilities for regional peace and stability, Motegi said, adding that both sides should overcome conflicts and differences and develop friendly relations that meet the needs of the new era.

The Japanese side hopes to engage in high-level visits with China more frequently, promote innovation cooperation, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and participate in third-party market cooperation, he said.