Exemplary of new type of int'l relations: Chinese FM calls for closer BRICS cooperation

The cooperation among the five BRICS countries has set an example of a new type of international relations, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the five countries, the BRICS cooperation has become increasingly cohesive, with its influence constantly on the rise, Wang said while addressing a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

It has served as both a stabilizer in international turbulence and an example of a new type of international relations, he said.

The five countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In face of unprecedented opportunities and challenges, the top Chinese diplomat called on the group to continue the momentum of cooperation, expand areas of collaboration and lift the cooperation to a higher level so as to build a bigger and stronger BRICS.

The current priority is to prepare for the BRICS summit to be held in Brasilia, Brazil in November, he said.

The BRICS countries should continue to promote multilateralism, take the lead in safeguarding international system with the UN as its core and uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, said Wang.

Nations should act in accordance with international law, he noted, adding that international affairs should be coped with through consultation instead of being handled by just one or a few countries.

The top Chinese diplomat pointed out that unilateral sanctions and the so-called "long-arm jurisdiction" have no basis in international law, which are unpopular and unworkable.

He called on the group to jointly promote the political settlement of hotspot issues.

No matter what the problem is and where it takes place, there is only one right way out, namely, political settlement through dialogue and negotiation, Wang noted.

China will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability, he stressed.

Wang said the BRICS countries should strengthen all-round collaboration and advance the three-pillar-driven cooperation in the areas of economy, peace and security and people-to-people exchanges in a balanced way.

The five countries should let their voices be heard on major international and regional issues and send a positive signal in defending international equity and justice, said Wang.

He proposed that the group accelerate pragmatic cooperation areas including trade and investment facilitation and digital economy.

The five countries should seize the opportunity coming from a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, speed up cooperation projects such as the Innovation BRICS network, carry out "BRICS Plus" cooperation and expand the circle of friends, he said.

Wang's remarks were echoed by other BRICS foreign ministers on the significance of enhancing cooperation on safeguarding multilateralism and global governance.

Extending Congratulations on the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, these foreign ministers said BRICS countries should strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation as well as enhance coordination under various frameworks including the United Nations and the G20, so as to contribute to the improvement of global governance.

In particular, the five countries should uphold multilateralism, defend international law and rules, and resolve differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means, they said.

They also pledged to make concerted efforts to support Brazil in hosting a successful BRICS summit with positive outcomes.

All parties involved also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.