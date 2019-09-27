LINE

Xi sends condolences to Macron over death of Chirac

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolence to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over the death of former French President Jacques Chirac, who passed away Thursday at the age of 86.

