China to support El Salvador's national development: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China is willing to support El Salvador's national development to the best of its ability.

Meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wang said the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations.

He said that the move is an independent decision made by two sovereign countries and fully conforms to the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and peoples.

China is a big market with a population of 1.4 billion, which is further opening up, said Wang, adding that China welcomes El Salvador to attend the second China International Import Expo and introduce more products to China.

Wang added that China will work with El Salvador to push for an early implementation of their cooperation projects.

Bukele said China is a major power with a long history. The establishment of diplomatic relations between El Salvador and China will unleash the development potential of El Salvador and open up broad space for bilateral cooperation.

He said El Salvador looks forward to strengthening and expanding cooperation with China and achieving tangible results as soon as possible, so that the peoples of the two countries can benefit from the relationship.

The world is facing the fourth industrial revolution, Bukele noted, adding El Salvador hopes to learn from China's development experience and cooperate with China in high-tech fields such as the Internet economy.