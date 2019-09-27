China legislature condemns U.S. congressional committees' approval of bill on Hong Kong

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Thursday voiced strong condemnation over and firm opposition to the passing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 by U.S. congressional committees.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the act on Wednesday local time in disregard of solemn representation by the Chinese side.

Under the guise of human rights and democracy, the act is a blatant intervention in Hong Kong affairs and gross interference in China's domestic affairs, the NPC committee said in a statement.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the policies of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been implemented in an all-round and effective manner, said the statement.

The people of Hong Kong, now masters of their own house, enjoy extensive freedoms and democratic rights in accordance with China's Constitution, the Basic Law and local laws of the HKSAR, it added.

The current situation, which originated from proposed ordinance amendments concerning fugitives, has gone completely awry as radical forces and violent elements wantonly disturbed public order, destroyed public facilities and assaulted and injured police officers, said the NPC committee.

Some U.S. Congress members ignored those egregious behaviors and persisted in pushing for the review and approval of the act, wantonly backing violent radicals and separatist elements in Hong Kong.

"Such a move constitutes gross interference in China's internal affairs and fully exposes some U.S. Congress members' vicious intention to send Hong Kong into chaos and contain China's development," the statement said.