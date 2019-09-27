China, Saudi Arabia to continue supporting each other's core interests: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to continue understanding and supporting each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns.

Meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wang said that China condemns the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities and supports Saudi Arabia's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and stability.

Wang also introduced the preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures taken by China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Al-Assaf said that Saudi Arabia opposes the groundless accusations against China on issues related to Xinjiang, firmly supports the legitimate position and measures taken by China, and stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China on preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization.

Saudi Arabia has always been committed to advancing its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, al-Assaf said, adding that the Saudi side looks forward to accelerating the alignment of Saudi Arabia's development plan Saudi Vision 2030 with the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Both sides also expressed willingness to reach a free trade agreement as soon as possible.