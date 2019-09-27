Top diplomats pledge to strengthen all-round cooperation between China, Greece

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias agreed on Wednesday to strengthen all-round cooperation between the two countries.

China and Greece enjoy a friendship that goes back a long way, Wang said during their talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Noting that Greece has been actively developing relations with China since the establishment of its new government, he expressed the hope that the two sides could give full play to the leading role of head-of-state diplomacy in bilateral ties, consolidate their long friendship, build political mutual trust and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

This would further promote all-round cooperation between the two ancient civilizations and make new contributions to regional and world peace and development, he said.

It's hoped that both countries would achieve common development and prosperity through the joint building of the Belt and Road, and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, said Wang.

China welcomes Greece to attend the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) as one of the "countries of honor" this year, he said.

Emphasizing the significance of advancing China-Europe relations in safeguarding multilateralism and the international system with the United Nations at its core, Wang also voiced the hope that Greece would continue to play an active role in the healthy development of China-Europe ties.

Dendias, for his part, said that Greece is committed to further strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

Praising the role of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in promoting economic development for countries involved as well as Europe-China cooperation, he said Greece will continue to actively participate in the BRI and promote pragmatic cooperation within the framework of "17+1" cooperation.

Greece will be delighted to participate in the second CIIE and would like to play a constructive role in the development of Europe-China relations, he said.

Valuing China's help to Greece during the financial crisis, the foreign minister said his country will continue to offer understanding and support on issues of major concern to China.

Greece expects more Chinese enterprises to invest there, he added.