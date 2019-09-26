LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese officials brief on the improvement of people's livelihood over 70 years

1
2019-09-26 15:45:40CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Special: 70th birthday of PRChina

The Press Center for the Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China is holding a press conference on the improvement of people's livelihood over the past 70 years. 

Chen Baosheng, Minister of Education, Huang Shuxian, Minister of Civil Affairs, Zhang Jinan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, Wang Menghui, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and Ma Xiaowei, Minister of the National Health Commission are taking questions from the media. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.