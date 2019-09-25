China urges U.S. to stop interfering in internal affairs through human rights excuses

China on Tuesday lodged resolute opposition to the United States and urged the U.S. side to cancel the relevant event, and stop making irresponsible remarks and interfering in China's internal affairs by using human rights excuses.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing in response to Xinjiang-related questions. He said that recently the U.S. side has repeatedly slandered and smeared China's policies on the governance of Xinjiang by using religious and human rights excuses, adding that it is particularly wrong to hold the so-called panel discussion during the UN General Assembly.

The U.S. State Department announced in a statement that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will hold a panel discussion regarding Xinjiang with relevant countries' permanent representatives to the UN and non-governmental partners on Tuesday.

The question of Xinjiang is about fighting separatism and violent terrorism, not about religion or human rights, reiterated Geng, adding that Xinjiang's measures against terrorism and radicalization are, in their essence, the pursuit of justice, civility and the rule of law in the face of evil, brutality and violence. These efforts deserve support, respect and understanding from the international community, Geng added.

Geng said 50 international ambassadors to the UN Office at Geneva have co-signed a letter to the president of the UN Human Rights Council and High Commissioner for Human Rights recently, commending Xinjiang's achievements on human rights, counterterrorism and deradicalization.

In recent months, some 1,000 foreign diplomats, officials and journalists have visited Xinjiang, and they all recognized and applauded local efforts to fight and prevent terrorism in accordance with the law.

However, the U.S. side has turned a blind eye to China's counterterrorism and deradicalization efforts as well as voices supporting such efforts, Geng said.

No matter what the U.S. says or does, China will, as it always has, implement its policy in Xinjiang, said Geng, adding that Xinjiang's continued prosperity, stability, ethnic unity and social harmony are obvious to all, and facts will triumph over lies.