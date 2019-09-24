LINE

China tells UN it is taking proper steps in Xinjiang

In response to some U.S. officials' comments about China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and freedom of religion, a Chinese delegation spokesperson at the 74th United Nations General Assembly said Monday that China was best equipped to address any issues.

"On Xinjiang-related issues, no one knows better than the Chinese government and people of all ethnicities in the region," the spokesperson said.

"It is not a matter of ethnicity, religion or human rights, but a matter of fighting violent terrorism and separatism," the spokesperson said, in responding to some criticism leveled by U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence.

"China's preventive counterterrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang have gained remarkable effect, which not only don't weaken the local people's freedom of religious belief, but also significantly contribute to the international counterterrorism campaign."

