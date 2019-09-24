China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for more action at UN Climate Summit

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the United Nations Climate Summit on Sept. 23, 2019. (Photo/CGTN)

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi implored world leaders at the United Nations Climate Summit to honor their Paris Agreement commitments and fight the world problem of climate change.

"To jointly tackle this challenge and to protect the planet we all call home, will be a journey critical to the future and destiny of mankind," Wang said.



He asked delegates to see to it that the climate summit and the COP 25 produces positive outcomes.



He also indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement should not deter other countries.



"The withdrawal of certain parties will not shake the collective will of the international community, nor will it possibly reverse the historical trend of international cooperation," Wang said, followed by applause from the audience.

He also stressed China's work in combating climate change.

China's Co2 emissions per unit of GDP dropped by 45.8% from 2005, he said.

China has also reduced 5.26 billion tonnes of Co2 emissions.

In 2018, China's share of non fossil fuel and primary energy consumption reached 14.2%.

And since 2000, China has contributed to a quarter of the world's newly forested land.

Wang also stressed the importance of nature-based solutions in addressing climate change, saying China has proposed 150 nature-based initiatives.

"Low and difficult as the journey of tackling climate change may be, sustained actions will take us to the destination," Wang said. "By working together we will build a clean and beautiful world."