LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Election committee approves Ho Iat Seng as candidate for Macao SAR's chief executive

1
2019-07-25 21:00:16Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Ho Iat Seng was accepted as candidate for the fifth-term chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), the president of the chief executive election management committee said here on Thursday.

The committee's president Song Man Lei said that Ho was the only person who submitted a proposed bulletin before the deadline on Tuesday, and Ho gained a total of 379 signatures by the members of the chief executive election committee.

She said that the chief executive election management committee verified the admissibility of the proposed candidate, and accepted Ho as the only candidate for the Macao SAR's chief executive.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.