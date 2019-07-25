Election committee approves Ho Iat Seng as candidate for Macao SAR's chief executive

Ho Iat Seng was accepted as candidate for the fifth-term chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), the president of the chief executive election management committee said here on Thursday.

The committee's president Song Man Lei said that Ho was the only person who submitted a proposed bulletin before the deadline on Tuesday, and Ho gained a total of 379 signatures by the members of the chief executive election committee.

She said that the chief executive election management committee verified the admissibility of the proposed candidate, and accepted Ho as the only candidate for the Macao SAR's chief executive.