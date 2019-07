Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying urged the U.S. to adhere to the one-China policy and the three China-U.S. joint communiques on Thursday during a regular news briefing.

Hua made the comments after a U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

China followed the situation closely and expressed concern to the U.S., Hua said, elaborating that China hopes the U.S. can deal with Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly to avoid damaging Sino-U.S. relations.