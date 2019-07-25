China's private i-Space successfully launches carrier rocket

(ECNS) -- Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Ltd., also known as i-Space, launched a carrier rocket into orbit on Thursday afternoon from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

It's a breakthrough for China’s private space launch companies.

The Beijing-based firm said the rocket called SQX-Y Y1, or Hyperbola-1, carried two satellites, three proof loads and two commercial items.

In addition to setting the record as the first private company in China to stage a successful launch, the company also made a history as the first in the country to carry multiple satellites in a single launch.

The SQX-Y Y1 with three solid-propellant boosters and a fourth liquid-propellant stage is the most powerful rocket made by China’s private launch startup.

The company plans for more launches before the end of next year and will accelerate the process of offering the commercial service on a large scale.

Yao Bowen, deputy marketing director of the company, said i-Space will usher in a new chapter in China’s private space launch sector and compete in the world market with reliable, low-cost and rapidly responsive carrier rockets.