LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Chongqing Zoo solicits names for four new panda cubs

1
2019-07-25 14:10:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the one-month anniversary of four panda cubs born on June 23, to two mother pandas at the Chongqing Zoo. (Photo/IC)

Photo taken on July 23, 2019 shows the one-month anniversary of four panda cubs born on June 23, to two mother pandas at the Chongqing Zoo. (Photo/IC)

(ECNS) -- The zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has launched a global call to find names for four panda cubs born on the same day to two mother pandas one month ago. 

Yang Liye, management director of the zoo, said name solicitation for the pandas is a bid to raise awareness about protecting the ecological environment and pandas.

It's better that the panda names reflect the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China this year, he added.

The zoo also invited 79 pairs of human twins to celebrate the one-month anniversary of the four pandas on Tuesday.

Yin Yanqiang, a specialist at the zoo, said the facility faces difficulties in feeding all four panda cubs at the same time and has sought assistance from China Panda Protection and Research Center.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.