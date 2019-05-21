China hopes U.S. ambassador will better understand Tibet through visit

China hopes the U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will have a deeper understanding of Tibet Autonomous Region through his visit, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said Monday.

"We welcome Ambassador Branstad to visit Tibet and hope he will have a first-hand understanding of economic and social development, as well as significant changes in people's livelihood over the past 60 plus years since the peaceful liberation of Tibet," said Lu.

"We hope Ambassador Branstad will visit Tibet in an objective manner and draw his own conclusion with respect for facts and without prejudice," he said.

The U.S. side is expected not to be disturbed and misled by rumors and smearing, especially in terms of the protection of Tibetan culture, religious beliefs and historical heritage, Lu said.

When questioned why Branstad received permission to visit Tibet this year while his application was rejected last year, Lu said he had no information of the specific situation.

"Whether it is the U.S. ambassador or other countries' diplomatic envoys to China, consulting with relevant parties is necessary before making visits to specific places in China," Lu said.