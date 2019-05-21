China welcomes U.S. ambassador's visit to Tibet

China welcomes the U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad to take a look at changes in China's Tibet Autonomous Region and have a deeper understanding of Tibet.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a routine press briefing, saying that China wishes Branstad to see the changes in the economic and social development of Tibet and the people's economic production and quality of life since Tibet's liberation in 1951.

Branstad is visiting the Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Qinghai province from May 19 to May 25, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said. The visit is a "chance for the ambassador to engage with local leaders to raise longstanding concerns about restrictions on religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan culture and language," an embassy spokesperson said.

Lu said he hopes that Branstad went to Tibet with an unbiased view and would draw his own conclusion based on facts, especially on the preservation, inheritance and development of Tibetan culture, religion and history.