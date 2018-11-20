China, Philippines lift ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte attended a joint news conference on Tuesday, agreeing to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

"China sincerely invites the Philippines to attend the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation which will be held next year," Xi noted.

President Xi is on a state visit to the Philippines, the third leg of his Asia-Pacific trip, during which he visited Papua New Guinea and Brunei.

Xi's visit to the Philippines, which takes place on November 20 and 21, marks the first visit to the Southeast Asian country by a Chinese head of state in 13 years.