LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Philippines lift ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

1
2018-11-20 20:39:38CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Xi Attends APEC Meeting, Visits PNG, Brunei and Philippines

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte attended a joint news conference on Tuesday, agreeing to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

"China sincerely invites the Philippines to attend the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation which will be held next year," Xi noted. 

President Xi is on a state visit to the Philippines, the third leg of his Asia-Pacific trip, during which he visited Papua New Guinea and Brunei.

Xi's visit to the Philippines, which takes place on November 20 and 21, marks the first visit to the Southeast Asian country by a Chinese head of state in 13 years.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.