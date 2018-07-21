LINE

Saudi Arabia rejects Israel's approval of Jewish nation-state law

2018-07-21 Xinhua

Saudi Arabia rejected on Friday Israeli parliament's approval of the "Jewish nation-state" law, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The law contradicts with provisions of the international law, principles of the international legitimacy, and noble principles of human rights, said the report quoting an official source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The law will also obstruct international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said the report.

The source called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and confront such a law and other Israeli attempts, which aimed at perpetuating racial discrimination against the Palestinian people, distorting Palestine's national identity and compromising its legitimate rights.

　　

