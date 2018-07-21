LINE

Hong Kong customs seizes 7,100 kg suspected pangolin scales

The customs of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) seized Friday about 7,100 kg of suspected pangolin scales in a container from Nigeria.

The seized pangolin scales, with an estimated market value of about 3.55 million Hong Kong dollars (about 450,000 U.S. dollars), were found when customs officers inspected a 40-foot container declared to contain plastic materials at the Tsing Yi Cargo Examination Compound.

Investigation is ongoing into the case, the HKSAR government's Customs and Excise Department said in a press release.

Under the HKSAR Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of 2 million Hong Kong dollars (about 250,000 U.S. dollars) and imprisonment for seven years.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting an endangered species without a licence is liable to a maximum fine of 10 million Hong Kong dollars (about 1.27 million U.S. dollars) and imprisonment for 10 years.

　　

