DPRK media blasts Seoul for failing to act on better inter-Korean ties

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday blasted South Korea for failing to take any practical measures to improve inter-Korean relations.

"The South Korean authorities cry out for implementing the Panmunjom Declaration at negotiating talks with us. But they have not yet taken any practical measures for the fundamental improvement of the north-south relations, reading the face of their American masters, thereby leaving important issues between the north and the south permanently pending," said Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

It criticized South Korea for taking credit for securing an inter-Korean detente and dialogue between the DPRK and the United States.

"They talked such nonsense that they created an atmosphere of the international support for the settlement of 'the north's nuclear issue' through an array of diplomatic steps with neighboring countries," said the daily.

Pyongyang and Seoul held two summit meetings this year and promised to work for peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula in a joint declaration issued in April at the truce village of Panmunjom.

In another commentary on north-south relations, the official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday South Korea should "honestly implement" the joint declaration.