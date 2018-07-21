LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

U.S. must be responsible in forming global governance policy: FM

1
2018-07-21 09:00:45Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China on Friday called on the United States to be responsible in its words and policy-making, to show good global governance instead of creating disorder.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing, responding to comments by Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, that China was involved in a zero-sum game with the rest of the world on trade issues.

"The recent remarks by some U.S. officials are ridiculous by reversing black and white," Hua said. "China has always advocated abandoning the Cold War mentality, and not engaging in a zero-sum game."

"It is the overall goal pursued by Chinese diplomacy to promote building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, and to advance fostering a community with shared future for humanity.

"Thanks to China's fast-growing economy and huge consumer market, many American companies have earned a lot of money in the Chinese market.

"It is the United States who closes the door but asks others to open the door unconditionally, and it puts its interests above other countries' interests and international rules due to its domestic political needs.

"The United States has given the world a vivid and impressive lesson with its opinions and actions, which other countries around the world are fully aware of."

　　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.