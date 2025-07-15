Japan urged to exercise prudence in military, security fields

Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, during a press conference in Beijing, July 14, 2025. (Photo/China's Ministry of National Defense)

China on Monday urged Japan to draw lessons from history, in a bid to exercise prudence in security issues as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media request for comment on claims by Japanese government sources that the country plans to export six Abukuma-class ships to the Philippines.

The spokesperson reiterated China's position that defense and security cooperation between countries should neither target a third party nor undermine the interests of any third party.

Jiang highlighted the historical responsibilities of Japanese militarism during World War II, including invasions and colonial rule over neighboring countries such as China and the Philippines, as well as the occupation of islands in the South China Sea.

In recent years, Japan has breached the constraints of its pacifist constitution and the exclusive defense-oriented principle, continuously exporting weapons and military equipment abroad, the spokesperson noted.

Such actions are seen as attempts to form exclusive blocs and stir instability in the South China Sea and the broader Asia-Pacific region, he said.

"We urge the Japanese side to engage in deep reflection, draw lessons from history, exercise prudence in both words and actions regarding military and security matters, and make contributions to regional peace and stability," the spokesperson said.