Wang Yi: China, India should adhere to good-neighborliness, friendship

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing, China, July 14, 2025. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that China and India should adhere to the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, and find a way for mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing.

He called on both sides to uphold mutual trust and cooperation and achieve mutual success, adding that China is ready to work with India to expand exchanges and cooperation, strengthen coordination in multilateral arenas such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and promote the continued healthy and stable development of China-India relations.

Noting that both countries support multilateralism, Wang said China will safeguard the multilateral trading system, the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and the international environment of openness and cooperation with India.

He also called for joint efforts to safeguard the common interests of the Global South and promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Jaishankar stated that India and China are development partners rather than competitors, emphasizing India's willingness to approach bilateral relations from a long-term perspective.

He noted that both sides should work together to build positive momentum, prevent differences from escalating into disputes, and ensure that competition does not lead to conflict.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy, adding that India is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in multilateral arenas and jointly promote the establishment of a multipolar world.