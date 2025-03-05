China targets over 12 million new urban jobs in 2025

China targets to create over 12 million new urban jobs in 2025, following 12.56 million jobs added in 2024, in an effort to further stabilize and expand employment, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

Employment is crucial to the people's wellbeing. China will fully leverage all relevant policies, including unemployment insurance premium refunds, tax and fee cuts, and employment subsidies, to carry out employment support plans targeted at key areas and industries, urban and rural communities, and micro, small, and medium enterprises, according to the Government Work Report.

China will support labor-intensive industries in creating jobs and stabilizing employment and strike a balance between the application of new technologies and job relocation for employees. This will help create new job opportunities, the report said.

The country will also improve services to facilitate employment and entrepreneurship, expand the employment and business start-up channels for college graduates and other young people, help ex-service members get resettled and employed, ensure employment for rural migrant workers and people lifted out of poverty, and increase assistance for people facing difficulties in finding jobs, such as older jobseekers, people with disabilities, and the long-term unemployed, according to the report.

According to the report. China will better protect the rights and interests of people in flexible employment and new forms of employment and expand trials of occupational injury insurance, and carry out large-scale plans for upgrading vocational skills to increase the supply of highly-skilled personnel urgently needed in the manufacturing and service sectors.

"We will move faster to develop a skills-based pay system to see that skilled workers get better paid. In short, we will ensure better pay for those with a commitment to hard work, an outstanding skill set, and a dedication to innovation," said the report.