China's GDP grows 5% in 2025

2026-02-28 11:08:31 CGTN

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent year on year in 2025, reaching a record of 140.1879 trillion yuan (about $20.44 trillion), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

 
 

