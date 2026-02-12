Yunnan's flower market blooms for Spring Festival

Crowds of shoppers flock to Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, Yunnan, on Jan 27, scooping up vibrant Chinese New Year blooms to bring festive cheer into their homes. Photo/CHINA DAILY

With Spring Festival approaching, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, Yunnan province, is buzzing with activity as shoppers crowd its aisles in search of new year flowers — a seasonal ritual reflecting both traditional cultural values and the growing vitality of China's floral industry.

On Tuesday, the Little New Year in the northern region that traditionally marks the beginning of Spring Festival celebrations, the market was filled with festive energy. The scent of fresh blooms mingled with the hum of bargaining as customers selected flowers believed to bring good fortune and happiness in the year ahead.

Wang Zhuping, a 55-year-old Kunming resident, made a special trip to purchase Phalaenopsis orchids and tulips. "Buying new year flowers is part of the holiday ritual," she said. "Having them at home makes the place feel joyful and truly festive."

The tradition also attracts younger visitors and foreign residents curious about the cultural meanings behind the blooms. Vivsianyk Mykola, a 19-year-old Ukrainian, visited the market on the recommendation of friends and chose a winterberry shrub.

"New year flowers in China carry special meanings," he said. "Winterberry represents prosperity and vitality, and I hope it brings good luck in the coming year."

According to Yunnan Dounan Flower Industry Group, new year flowers have become a bridge between traditional culture and modern life, with a growing number of young consumers embracing creative floral designs to express cultural identity and personal taste.

Lin Huijun, a professor at the Yunnan Vocational College of Agriculture, said cultural symbolism plays a central role in flower selection during Spring Festival. "Phalaenopsis symbolize good fortune and abundant blessings, kumquats represent luck and prosperity, winterberry signifies a vibrant life, and lucky bamboo conveys wishes for wealth and continuous growth," she said.

Vincent Aguesse, a Frenchman who has lived in Kunming for more than a decade and runs a local bakery, shares that view. "When choosing flowers, we look for those with auspicious meanings that symbolize good luck and fresh beginnings," he said, adding that orchids, azaleas and other red — or pink-toned seasonal flowers are particularly popular during the festival.

"Flowers are not just decorations — they carry blessings. I want to share those good wishes with everyone who walks into my shop."

Behind the festive scenes, the new year flower market is also experiencing robust growth. Kong Ming, a longtime vendor at Dounan, said his sales have risen by about one-third compared with the same period last year, with orders coming in from across the country.

Industry experts attribute the expanding market to changing consumer habits and advances in floriculture technology. Song Jie, chief expert with the ornamental horticulture innovation team at the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said more consumers are buying flowers not only for festivals but also for everyday enjoyment. "As living standards improve, people are increasingly willing to buy flowers to please themselves," he said.

Technological progress has also helped lower prices, making new year flowers more accessible. "A decade ago, a pot of alpine rhododendron could cost more than 1,000 yuan ($145)," Song said. "Today, similar plants sell for just over 300 yuan, which has significantly broadened the consumer base."

Tim Scalongne, a Dutch florist and CEO of Hasfarm China Group, said the booming new year flower market reflects a convergence of factors. "Its prosperity is driven by cultural confidence, economic vitality, technological innovation and people's emotional needs," he said.