Subsidy program boosts care for Gansu seniors

Gansu province has launched a monthly elderly care service consumption subsidy program for residents aged 60 and over who have been assessed as moderately, severely or completely disabled, local authorities said.

Initiated by the Department of Gansu Provincial Civil Affairs, the program began in January and will run for 12 consecutive months, with the current phase scheduled to conclude on Dec 31. Eligible seniors living in Gansu, regardless of their household registration, are entitled to receive electronic consumption vouchers each month, provided that the purchased care services are delivered within the province.

The vouchers are issued via the Minzhengtong digital platform, including its mobile app and mini-program.

The subsidies can be used to offset 30 to 60 percent of out-of-pocket expenses for approved elderly care services, with a maximum monthly deduction of 800 yuan (about $114). For seniors who are also covered by long-term care insurance, eligible expenses will be settled on an "insurance-first, subsidy-later" basis, according to the department.

The subsidy program covers a wide range of elderly care services, including in-home, community-based and institutional care. Eligible services encompass daily living assistance, basic nursing care, home visits, emotional support and health management. Institutional services covered by the program include long-term care, daytime care and respite care.

Participation is open to voluntary and well-regarded elderly care institutions, community-based service providers and third-party professional assessment agencies that meet relevant standards, officials said.

Seniors or their authorized agents can apply for the subsidy by registering on the Minzhengtong platform and submitting the required information. Following assessments conducted by designated institutions entrusted by civil affairs and healthcare authorities, eligible applicants will receive their first monthly voucher within five working days. Subsequent vouchers will be automatically issued on the first day of each month.

Each electronic voucher is valid for one month and must be used within the month of issuance, officials noted.

Yu Bing, deputy head of the elderly care services division at the Department of Gansu Provincial Civil Affairs, said the program reflects the province's efforts to strengthen inclusive, basic and bottom-line guaranteed elderly care services while promoting consumption.

"The policy enables professional care services to reach senior people with moderate to severe disabilities more precisely, improving their quality of life," Yu said. "At the same time, it helps expand and upgrade elderly care institutions, foster a more professional caregiving workforce, and support the steady growth of the silver economy in the province."

Xu Jinfeng, 87, who has been living at a care home in Lanzhou's Anning district for the past two years, is among the beneficiaries of the program. She recently received a subsidy voucher in the amount of 800 yuan. Her family said the policy has helped ease both financial and caregiving pressures. The monthly subsidy is expected to save the family nearly 10,000 yuan ($1,428) a year, reducing fixed household expenses and enabling them to make greater use of professional care services.

Officials said the subsidy program aims to ensure policy benefits translate into tangible improvements in well-being for disabled elderly people and their families, while contributing to a virtuous cycle between social welfare enhancement and economic development.