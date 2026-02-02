LINE

How China built a giant modern canal in just four years

Construction site of Madao Junction on the Pinglu Canal, China, January 20, 2026. Photo/CGTN

City view along the Pinglu Canal, China, January 20, 2026. /CGTN

In just four years, China has carved open a new artery from inland to ocean – the Pinglu Canal – a historic mega-infrastructure project that is reshaping the nation's transport landscape. The construction began in August, 2022, and the canal is now in its final stage, ready to open for navigation by the end of 2026 – an extraordinary pace for such a massive feat.

Imagine a massive waterway cutting across mountains and plains that connects the heartland of southwest China straight to the sea. That is the Pinglu Canal – a 134.2-kilometer inland waterway under construction in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, linking rivers to the Beibu Gulf and shortening shipping routes to the sea by more than 560 kilometers.

This engineering marvel features three major lock complexes built to handle 5,000-tonne cargo ships, overcoming dramatic elevation changes between inland waterways and open ocean routes.

Recently the canal stands on the brink of completion, representing one of China's fastest and most ambitious infrastructure projects in decades.

When fully operational, the Pinglu Canal will become a vital artery for river-sea intermodal transport, boosting connectivity between China's domestic and global trade networks.

