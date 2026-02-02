China's railway Spring Festival travel rush kicks off

Passengers prepare to travel at Beijing North Railway Station on Feb. 1, ahead of the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush, which runs from Feb. 2 to March 13 and is expected to see a record 9.5 billion inter-regional trips nationwide. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(ECNS) — China's annual Spring Festival travel rush began Monday and will run through March 13, spanning 40 days, with passenger trips across the country expected to reach 540 million, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The average daily passenger volume is projected to reach 13.48 million, up 5.0% year-on-year, the company said.

Railway authorities have stepped up capacity in regions with heavy travel demand, including Beijing, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and Shanghai-Nanjing-Hangzhou corridor, as well as travel hotspots such as the Chengdu-Chongqing region, Wuhan City, Nanchang City, and Hunan Province. Measures include adding temporary passenger trains, coupling multiple electric multiple units, and expanding conventional passenger train formations.

Meanwhile, railway authorities will ensure smooth operations of high-speed rail services linking the mainland with Hong Kong, as well as international passenger train services connecting China with Laos, Mongolia, Russia and Vietnam.

The number of Chinese mainland stations directly accessible from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has increased to 110, while overnight high-speed sleeper services between Shanghai and Hong Kong will see increased frequency, providing strong support for cross-border travel during the Spring Festival holiday.

(By Evelyn)