China to step up crackdown on telecom fraud and online gambling-related cross-border crimes

(ECNS) — China will further intensify efforts to combat telecom fraud, online gambling and other related cross-border criminal activities, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Responding to a media query on reports that four members of the Bai family criminal syndicate have been executed, following the execution of 11 members of the Ming family criminal group, spokesperson Lin Jian said that China has actively cooperated with Myanmar and other countries to crack down on cross-border telecom and online fraud crimes.

Such cooperation has yielded notable results, Lin said, adding that the joint efforts aim to eradicate the scourge of online gambling and fraud, safeguard the lives and property of the people, and maintain orderly exchanges and cooperation among countries in the region.

China will continue to deepen international law enforcement cooperation and step up efforts to combat telecom fraud, online gambling and other related cross-border criminal activities, Lin said.

（By Evelyn）