China executes four from Bai family criminal syndicate

(ECNS) — China has executed four members of the Bai family criminal syndicate for their involvement in telecom fraud, drug trafficking and other serious crimes in Myanmar's Kokang region, a court in south China's Guangdong Province announced.

The four were first sentenced to death in November 2025 by the Intermediate People's Court of Shenzhen for crimes including intentional homicide, intentional injury, fraud, kidnapping, operating gambling establishments, alongside manufacturing and trafficking drugs.

One defendant died of illness after the first-instance verdict, while the remainder appealed the judgment. In December 2025, the Guangdong Higher People's Court rejected the appeals, upheld the original ruling, and submitted the case to the Supreme People's Court (SPC) for review as required by law.

On review, the SPC found that in recent years the Bai family syndicate, led by Bai Yingcang, had established multiple compounds in Myanmar's Kokang region through self-construction or joint development. These facilities provided armed protection for telecom fraud rings and served as hubs for coordinated criminal activity. In collaboration with financiers, the syndicate was involved in telecom fraud, illegal gambling, kidnapping, extortion, intentional homicide and injury, as well as organizing and forcing prostitution.

According to the SPC, funds involved in fraud and gambling exceeded 29 billion yuan (about $4.1 billion). The crimes resulted in the deaths of six Chinese citizens and injuries to several others. Bai Yingcang was also found to have manufactured and trafficked approximately 11 metric tons of methamphetamine.

The SPC said the defendants' crimes were extremely serious in nature, with particularly grave circumstances and consequences, causing significant harm to society. It added that the facts of the case were clear, the evidence sufficient, the convictions accurate, and the sentences appropriate.

The executions were carried out by the Shenzhen court after obtaining SPC approval.

