Europe weighs retaliation after Trump's tariff threats over Greenland

European countries are hardening their stance amid growing condemnation across the continent after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries in an effort to advance his push to "take over" Greenland, prompting mounting calls for a tough, coordinated European response and for the bloc to deploy its full range of countermeasures.

In a social media post over the weekend, Trump said the United States would impose a 10-percent tariff from Feb. 1 on goods from eight European countries opposing his ambition to control Greenland. He warned the tariff rate would rise to 25 percent on June 1 and remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase" of Greenland.

In a further escalation, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store confirmed on Monday that he had received a letter from Trump in which the U.S. president dismissed any obligation "to think purely of peace" and reaffirmed his desire to control Greenland.

Trump wrote in the letter that "the complete and total control of Greenland by the United States is the only way to ensure global security."

The remarks have intensified a backlash that has been building across Europe in recent days. Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Monday reiterated that the latest U.S. statements would not alter Greenland's position on its right to decide its own future.

"The latest statements from the United States, including the tariff threats, will not change our position. We will not let ourselves be pressured. We stand firm on dialogue, on respect and on international law," Nielsen said in a post on social media platform Facebook.

In an address to the nation on Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the use of tariffs by the United States against allies was "completely wrong."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also stressed the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity regarding Greenland, adding that "we want to hold our ground as a country and as a continent."

Speaking to Swedish television on Monday, Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson described the U.S. tariff measures linked to Greenland as "absurd," stressing that Europe should not bow to pressure and must respond firmly.

She criticized Trump's threat to impose tariffs in an attempt to force Greenland "into U.S. hands" as marking "a new low" in global trade policy, joining calls from other European leaders for a tough and coordinated European response.

"We cannot stand politely with our hats in our hands and bow down to this," she said. "We must not allow the U.S. president to play the tariff card like this on serious issues such as taking over Greenland."

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure echoed those views ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday, saying the best way to prevent Trump's tariff threats from materializing is to demonstrate that the European Union is ready to react forcefully.

On Sunday night, the Financial Times reported that European Union (EU) members are considering imposing tariffs on up to 93 billion euros (107.68 billion U.S. dollars) worth of U.S. goods, alongside talks about using the Anti-Coercion Instrument, which could curb U.S. firms' access to the bloc's market.

The EU has "tools at our disposal" and "currently nothing is off the table," EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. He confirmed that available measures include a pending tariff package that could be renewed or allowed to take effect in February, as well as the Anti-Coercion Instrument.

According to European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill, leaders of EU member states will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss U.S. threats related to Greenland and assess possible retaliatory measures.

Gill said the EU continues to engage with Washington "at all levels" over the latest tariff threats and is taking "every possible step" to protect the bloc's economic interests.