Chinese premier chairs symposium to solicit opinions on draft gov't work report, five-year plan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday presided over a symposium for soliciting opinions and suggestions on the draft government work report as well as the draft outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over a symposium for soliciting opinions and suggestions on the draft government work report as well as the draft outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19. 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, heard opinions and suggestions on the two documents from representatives from academia, the business community, and sectors including education, science, culture, public health, and sports.

Li stressed the need to thoroughly implement the CPC Central Committee's recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan and the decisions made at the Central Economic Work Conference, using the certainty of high-quality development to address the uncertainties in the development environment.

He called for efforts to carry forward high-quality development as the guiding goal and implement a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy.

Li emphasized the need to broaden the pathways to realizing high-quality development, strengthen innovation-driven growth, deepen reform and opening up, place strategic emphasis on expanding domestic demand, and steadily increase the internal momentum of development.

He also urged closely integrating pro-people policies with consumption promotion, and combining investment in physical assets with investment in human capital to foster new drivers of economic growth and continuously enhance public welfare.

The draft government work report and the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development are also circulated to localities and government departments nationwide for solicitation of opinions.